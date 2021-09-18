Choi opens 2-shot lead in Champions’ Stanford International

AP Business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — K.J. Choi shot a 4-under 66 in windy conditions Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Stanford International. Tied for the first-round lead with Darren Clarke after a 63, Choi had five birdies and bogey to reach 11 under at Minnehaha Country Club. The 51-year-old South Korean player won eight times on the PGA Tour. Paul Stankowski (63), Alex Cejka (64) and Rod Pampling (67) were second, and Steve Flesch (65) and Mario Tiziani (67) were another stroke back. Darren Clarke opened with a double bogey in a 70 that dropped him into a tie for seventh at 7 under with Retief Goosen (68), David McKenzie (65) and South Dakota native Tom Byrum (67).