Published 12:18 PM

Calzada throws 3 TDs as No. 7 A&M routs New Mexico 34-0

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Zach Calzada threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start to power No. 7 Texas A&M in a 34-0 rout of New Mexico. The victory extends A&M’s winning streak to 11 games and gives the Aggies a 3-0 start for the first time since opening the 2016 season with six consecutive wins. Terry Wilson, a transfer from Kentucky who had 559 yards passing in the first two games, threw for just 33 yards for New Mexico while being hurried and harassed throughout.

The Associated Press

