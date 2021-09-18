Bazelak, Missouri make quick work of SE Missouri, 59-28

AP Business

By JOE WALLJASPER

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Connor Bazelak completed 21 of 30 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns to lead Missouri to a 59-28 victory over Southeast Missouri. Bazelak, who only played in the first half, spread the ball to 10 receivers. Tyler Badie rushed nine times for 81 yards and two touchdowns and added a receiving TD. Badie entered the game as the national leader in yards from scrimmage with 392. He played sparingly Saturday against an overmatched FCS opponent, but he made the most of his limited chances. Shamenski Rucker scored two rushing touchdowns for the Redhawks.