Raducanu back in Britain and in demand after US Open win

AP Business

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Emma Raducanu’s life has been turned upside down since winning the U.S. Open title as an 18-year-old qualifier and she’s still struggling to get to grips with what has happened. Since the final she has been on American talk shows, attended the Met Gala, ticked off a “bucket list” item by visiting the New York Stock Exchange, and chatted to Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. She has been described by Liverpool soccer coach Jurgen Klopp as the “talent of the century.” She returned to Britain on Thursday after a whirlwind few days in New York and might not play again competitively until next month.