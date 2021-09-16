Mavericks sign free agent Ntilikina, top-10 pick in 2017

AP Business

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have signed free agent Frank Ntilikina, adding the guard picked one spot before their selection of Dennis Smith Jr. in the top 10 of the 2017 draft. Ntilikina spent four years with the New York Knicks, who drafted him eighth overall four years ago. Smith went ninth to the Mavericks. Dallas traded its point guard to the Knicks a year and a half later in the blockbuster deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas. The Mavericks have focused on guards in free agency as they continue to build around star point guard Luka Doncic.