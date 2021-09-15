Russell has goal and 2 assists, Sporting beats Minnesota 4-0

AP Business

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell scored in the first half and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 4-0 on Wednesday night. Kansas City has scored in 28 consecutive home regular-season matches dating to August 2019, the longest active streak in MLS. Minnesota has won just two of its last 13 away matches, including the playoffs. Shelton headed in a rebound in the 14th minute to open the scoring. Salloi one-touched Russell’s pass to the penalty spot in the 36th. Russell scored on a penalty kick in the 45th after Shelton was taken down at the edge of the 18-yard box by goalkeeper Tyler Miller. Cameron Duke slotted home Russell’s cross in the 52nd.