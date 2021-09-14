Ulsan beats Kawasaki Frontale in Asian Champions League

AP Business

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean team Ulsan Horang-i has kept its hopes alive for a second consecutive Asian Champions League title by beating Kawasaki Frontale 3-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the quarterfinals. Yoon Bitgaram scored the decisive spot kick for two-time winner Ulsan after the score remained 0-0 after 120 minutes at an empty Ulsan World Cup Stadium. Akihiro Ienaga, Joao Schmidt and Tatsuya Hasegawa all failed to convert for the Japanese champions.