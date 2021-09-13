Texas to start QB Casey Thompson vs. Rice

AP Business

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas will star Casey Thompson at quarterback against Rice this weekend. The move comes after an inconsistent performance by Hudson Card in a 40-21 loss to Arkansas over the weekend. Coach Steve Sarkisian says both players will see time. Texas punted on six of its first seven drives. Card was pulled on the final drive of the third quarter with Texas trailing 33-7. Thompson led two Longhorns scoring drives in the fourth quarter, both capped by his rushing touchdowns.