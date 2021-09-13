Raducanu’s US Open title moves her up 127 spots to No. 23

AP Business

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Raducanu’s qualifier-to-champion run at the U.S. Open has vaulted her 127 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-high No. 23. The 18-year-old from Britain began the year ranked 345th, rose to 179th in July by reaching Wimbledon’s fourth round in her Grand Slam debut and arrived at Flushing Meadows at 150th. Then Raducanu won all 20 sets she played across 10 victories in qualifying and the main draw to become the youngest woman to win a major championship since Maria Sharapova was 17 at Wimbledon in 2004. U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez of Canada also made a big jump in Monday’s rankings, from 73rd to a career-best 28th.