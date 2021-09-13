Putin hails Medvedev’s win over Djokovic in US Open final

AP Business

MOSCOW (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has received congratulations from the Kremlin after ending Russia’s 16-year wait for a men’s Grand Slam title with victory over Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open. President Vladimir Putin hailed a “brilliant victory” in an official message of congratulations. Putin says the win shows “how real champions play.” The last Russian to win a tennis major was Maria Sharapova in 2014. The last Russian man to achieve the feat was Marat Safin in 2005. Medvedev tells Russian TV he wants to tennis to continue to improve in his home country.