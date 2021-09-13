Skip to Content
Mistakes, penalties big factors in Florida State’s 0-2 start

BOB FERRANTE
Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Norvell says he believes in his players and that Florida State has lost two games to start the season they should have won. But they haven’t. Any ascent from a 3-6 season in 2020 has instead been halted by a demoralizing loss where the Seminoles took two steps back. Florida State has struggled to get started in September, dropping five straight season openers. This September has been a wild ride _ an overtime loss to No. 9 Notre Dame that seemed to indicate signs of improvement but then a stunning 20-17 loss to FCS Jacksonville State. Florida State will try to find answers to its problems while preparing for its ACC opener against Wake Forest on Saturday.

