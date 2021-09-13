Hey Siri! Astros rookie homers twice in 15-1 win at Rangers

AP Business

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jose Siri homered twice and added a two-run single in his first big league start, Yordan Alvarez hit a pair of 400-foot homers and the AL West-leading Houston Astros overwhelmed the last-place Texas Rangers 15-1. Siri finished 4 for 5 and five RBIs while scoring three times for the Astros. Alex Bregman added a two-run homer, while Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve had two-run doubles. Houston starter Jake Odorizzi left with right foot soreness after coming off the mound and running to cover first base in the second inning.