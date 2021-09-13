Betis scores late to end winless streak in Spanish league

AP Business

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Sergio Canales has scored an 89th-minute winner with a beautiful run from near the midfield to help Real Betis defeat Granada 2-1 and end its winless streak in the Spanish league. Canales left three defenders behind him after picking up the ball near the midfield line and then sent a low shot into the corner to give Betis the win in the Andalucia derby. Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis had opened the scoring with Rodrigo Sánchez’s shot into the top corner in first-half stoppage time. Luis Suárez equalized for the hosts with a strike from outside the area in the 66th.