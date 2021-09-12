Taylor helps Texans down Lawrence, mistake-prone Jags 37-21

AP Business

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyrod Taylor threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns filling in for Deshaun Watson to lead the Houston Texans to a 37-21 win over Trevor Lawrence and the mistake-prone Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor took over at quarterback for Houston this season with Watson’s future with the team uncertain after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment after he requested a trade. Lawrence had a bumpy debut for Jacksonville by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns but also had three interceptions.