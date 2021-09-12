Steelers rally to beat Bills 23-16 to open season

AP Business

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers’ new-look offense overcame a slow start, Ulysees Gilbert returned a blocked punt 9 yards for a touchdown and Pittsburgh rallied to a season-opening 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills. Down 10-0, the Steelers scored on each of their first four possessions of the second half, with Roethlisberger putting Pittsburgh ahead for good by lobbing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson in the left corner of the end zone. Josh Allen and the Bills produced a dud following an offseason in which many pegged the defending AFC East champs as Super Bowl contenders.