Salah reaches 100 EPL goals, Elliott hurt in Liverpool win

AP Business

LEEDS, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah has scored his 100th Premier League goal to set Liverpool on its way to a 3-0 win over Leeds that was marred by a serious ankle injury to Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott. Salah became the 30th player to reach the milestone and only four got there quicker than the Egypt winger’s 162 appearances. Fabinho poked in a second goal in the 50th and Sadio Mane added a third in stoppage time. Liverpool looks set to be without Elliott for a considerable period after he hurt his left ankle following a tackle by Leeds substitute Pascal Struijk that earned the defender a red card in the 60th minute.