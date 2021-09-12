Rodgers’ return vs. Oklahoma still resonates 50 years later

AP Business

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

Johnny Rodgers’ electrifying 72-yard punt return for a touchdown was the signature play of a rare game that lived up to “Game of the Century” billing. Rodgers helped No. 1 Nebraska defeat No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31 in the 1971 classic. Fifty years later, he still gets asked about the play, with fans often reciting the late Lyell Bremser’s radio call. Nebraska and Oklahoma will play Saturday, providing the 1972 Heisman Trophy winner an opportunity to zig-zag his way down memory lane.