Rangers hold off A’s 4-3 to win series, dent Oakland’s hopes

AP Business

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits and two RBIs, Taylor Hearn won his fourth straight start and the Texas Rangers put another dent in Oakland’s playoff hopes, beating the Athletics 4-3. Yohel Pozo singled twice and scored a run, and Leody Taveras added an RBI triple for Texas. The Rangers won their second series in Oakland this season after going 0-7-2 in their previous nine trips to the Coliseum. Matt Olson hit his 34th home run for Oakland. Yan Gomes also went deep. The A’s, who began the day two games behind the New York Yankees for the second AL wild card, have lost 17 of 26.