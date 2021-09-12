Skip to Content
Life in a rugby bubble getting tougher for Argentina’s Pumas

By JOHN PYE
AP Sports Writer

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — The grind of two seasons on the road and the relentless rounds of isolation and quarantine is taking a toll mentally and physically on Argentina’s Pumas. The penalty count against them is mounting. So are the losses. Frustration is building.  The Pumas are the only team yet to win a test after three rounds of the Rugby Championship. A 39-0 loss to three-time World Cup winner New Zealand on Sunday followed two losses in South Africa to the World Cup champion Springboks.

