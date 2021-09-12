Flores homers, Giants beat Cubs 6-5 for 7th straight win

AP Business

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Wilmer Flores homered and drove in three runs, Kris Bryant scored two against his former team, and the San Francisco Giants hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 for their season-high seventh straight win. Owners of the best record in the majors, the Giants matched their longest streak since a seven-game run in August 2020. They were rolling along with a 6-3 lead in the seventh before the Cubs scored two while chasing Logan Webb (10-3). The Cubs had the tying run on in the ninth after Jake McGee gave up a one-out double to pinch hitter Patrick Wisdom. But Frank Schwindel and Ian Happ grounded to first.