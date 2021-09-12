Albies, Freeman go deep in 7th, Braves win series over Miami

AP Business

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman each hit a solo homer off Anthony Bass in the seventh inning, Eddie Rosario went deep off Edward Cabrera in the fourth, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 5-3. The division-leading Braves, going for their fourth consecutive title, padded their lead to 4½ games over Philadelphia. Miami, far back in the division standings and playing the role of spoiler, had won two consecutive series against the Phillies and New York Mets before coming up short against Atlanta. Rosario went deep for the 10th time to give the Braves a 2-1 lead. Cabrera left the game with right big toe soreness after Rosario homered.