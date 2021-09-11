Texas Tech hangs on for 28-22 win over FCS’ Stephen F Austin

AP Business

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Tahj Brooks ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 67-yarder for the lead, and Texas Tech held on to beat lower-division Stephen F. Austin 28-22. The Red Raiders made a stand in the final two minutes, forcing a turnover on downs after the FCS Lumberjacks had a first down inside the Texas Tech 10. Trae Self’s fourth-down pass into the end zone was incomplete. Texas Tech defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings came up huge with a tackle for loss and a sack on consecutive plays before a QB pressure of Self on the final play for SFA.