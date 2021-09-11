Tagovailoa throws three TDs as Maryland routs Howard 62-0

AP Business

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes, and Maryland routed Howard 62-0. Dontay Demus Jr. had six receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown for the Terrapins, who had little trouble following up their 30-24 defeat of West Virginia with another victory. Demus caught a touchdown in his sixth consecutive game, and he is the first Maryland player with consecutive 100-yard receiving games since Stefon Diggs in 2013. Maryland outgained the Bison, 574-146. Howard (0-2), an FCS program, was 0 of 11 on third down attempts.