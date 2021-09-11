Shelley-to-Lane lifts Missouri State past Central Arkansas

AP Business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley connected with Xavier Lane for the go-ahead touchdown with 29 seconds remaining and Missouri State rallied to defeat Central Arkansas 43-34. After Central Arkansas took a 34-30 lead on a Breylin Smith 71-yard pass to Tyler Hudson with 2:14 remaining, Shelley drove Missouri State 69 yards in seven plays, culminated by the 26-yard touchdown pass to Lane for a 37-34 lead. Tylar Wiltz then scored on a pick-six on the game’s final play. Missouri State led for most of the game but had to rally after letting a nine-point fourth-quarter lead slip away.