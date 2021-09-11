Skip to Content
Pirates pounce on shaky Nationals bullpen in 10-7 victory

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit his 23rd home run of the season and drove in three runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates surged past the Washington Nationals 10-7. Reynolds hit a two-run shot to right-center field in the fifth. The All-Star outfielder gave Pittsburgh the lead in the sixth when he worked a bases-loaded walk against Washington reliever Andres Machado. Juan Soto had four hits for the Nationals. Pittsburgh has won four of five. Washington has dropped 12 of 15. 

