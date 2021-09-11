Harper rallies Alcorn State past Northwestern State 13-10

AP Business

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Felix Harper scored on a 1-yard plunge to cap a 10-play, 92-yard fourth-quarter drive and Alcorn State rallied late to knock off Northwestern State in nonconference action. The Braves’ game-winning drive included a 50-yard completion on third-and-10 from Harper to Manny Jones to the Northwestern State 4-yard line. Harper ran it in on third-and-goal with 4:11 left to play. Alcorn State managed only a 40-yard field goal by Cristofer Thompson in the first half.