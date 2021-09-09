Texas and Arkansas renew legacy rivalry

AP Business

By The Associated Press

Texas and Arkansas are set to renew a legacy rivalry before it becomes a regular one once again when the Longhorns join the SEC. Texas quarterback Hudson Card gets his first road start for the No. 15 Longhorns. He’ll face a hostile crowd in Fayetteville. Razorbacks defensive back Jalen Catalon had two interceptions in Arkansas’ first game. Texas and Arkansas were fierce rivals in the old Southwest Conference. The schools haven’t met in the regular season since 2008.