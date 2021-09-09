Rebuilding Bowl: Rookie coaches debut in Falcons vs. Eagles

AP Business

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Call this the Rebuilding Bowl. When the Atlanta Falcons open the season Sunday hosting the Philadelphia Eagles, it will be a matchup of rookie coaches leading the two worst teams in the NFC from a year ago. Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith takes over in Atlanta. Last season, the Falcons finished 4-12 under an interim coach after firing Dan Quinn five games into the season. The Eagles took a similar path on the heels of a 4-11-1 debacle. They dumped Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson and handed Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni his first head coaching job.