No. 22 Miami looks to rebound against Appalachian State
By The Associated Press
Miami fell to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 this week and plays host to Appalachian State on Saturday night. The Hurricanes need a win to stay in the AP Top 25 and avoid their second 0-2 start in the last 43 seasons. The Hurricanes also opened 0-2 in 2019. For Appalachian State, it’s a chance to beat a ranked FBS team for the first time since that unforgettable win over Michigan in 2007. The Mountaineers are 0-9 in these chances since that day in the Big House.