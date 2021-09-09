No. 12 Oregon gets stiff test on the road at No. 3 Ohio St

AP Business

By The Associated Press

After barely surviving unranked Fresno State in the opener, No. 12 Oregon will get a measuring-stick game Saturday against No. 3 Ohio State in raucous Ohio Stadium. New Buckeyes starting quarterback C.J. Stroud had a wobbly start in their opener against Minnesota but got his feet in the second half and beat the Gophers by two touchdowns. The Ducks could be without star defensive end although the unit may be without star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who suffered an ankle injury against Fresno State and was out at halftime. His status for Saturday is uncertain.