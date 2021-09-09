Messi record: he’s top South American international scorer

AP Business

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentine star Lionel Messi has overtaken Pele as the top international goal scorer in South American soccer history. The 34-year-old netted all the goals in Argentina’s 3-0 win against Bolivia in World Cup qualifying and now has 79 for the national team. Messi’s record came at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires in front of about 20,000 fans. Messi had a troubled relationship with the national team, with a series of hurtful defeats in World Cups and Copa Americas, until he led the team to the continental title against Brazil in July.