Giants and Broncos looking to rebound from poor 2020 seasons

AP Business

By The Associated Press

Getting off to fast starts has not been the norm for the New York Giants and Denver Broncos. Heading into the season opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, the Broncos have not been 1-0 since 2018. The last time the Giants started with a win was 2016. Both teams are coming off disappointing seasons. Denver was 5-11 under Vic Fangio in the pandemic-impaced season. Joe Judge guided New York to a 6-10 mark in his first season as a head coach. Teddy Bridgewater is the new Broncos quarterback. Daniel Jones starts his second full season as Giants starter.