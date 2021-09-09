Christian Pulisic hurts ankle in US qualifier at Honduras

AP Business

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Christian Pulisic injured his left ankle in the United States’ 4-1 World Cup qualifier win over Honduras, yet another setback for the 22-year-old Chelsea attacker. Pulisic was to take a charter flight with U.S. players to London after Wednesday night’s game, and his ankle was to be evaluated by Chelsea. After playing a part in the leadup to Antonee Robinson’s 48th-minute equalizer, Pulisic dribbled past Deybi Flores and into the penalty area in the 57th minute and tumbled over Maynor Figueroa. Pulisic somersaulted off both hands and landed hard. His left leg appeared to take most of the brunt.