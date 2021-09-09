Chiefs await Browns for divisional-round playoff rematch

AP Business

By The Associated Press

The Chiefs begin pursuit of their third straight AFC championship on Sunday when the Browns visit Arrowhead Stadium for a rematch of last year’s divisional playoff game. Kansas City clinched the win in January when Chad Henne took over for injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes and converted a fourth down near midfield with a pass to Tyreek Hill with 1:14 left in the game. The Browns bolstered their defense with the signing of Jadeveon Clowney in the offseason while Kansas City rebuilt the offensive line after it was dominated by Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. There is a full crowd expected at Arrowhead after attendance was limited to about 16,500 last season.