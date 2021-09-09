Argentina cruises with Messi, Brazil and Uruguay win

AP Business

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — A hat trick by Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 3-0 win over Bolivia at home in a South American World Cup qualifier to leave the side second on the table. Leader Brazil won its eighth in eight matches against Peru with goals by Everton Ribeiro and Neymar. Earlier Uruguay moved into third place after beating Ecuador 1-0 with a header by Gastón Pereiro near the final whistle. Colombia also secured an important 3-1 home victory against Chile. The top four teams in South American qualifiers get direct spots at next year’s World Cup in Qatar and the fifth-place team will go into an intercontinental playoff.