Alabama makes home debut against FCS Mercer

Top-ranked Alabama makes its home debut this season against FCS Mercer. The Crimson Tide had a lopsided win over Miami to open the season led by new starting quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Alabama figures to have a chance to get some playing time for young players and backups, including receivers and linebacker Dallas Turner. The Tide lost linebacker Chris Allen to a foot injury that could keep him out the rest of the season.