Renfroe HRs in 8th, throws out runner in 9th for Red Sox

AP Business

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and threw out Joey Wendle trying for a triple from deep center field for the final out of the ninth as the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1. Renfroe’s big bat and strong arm helped the Red Sox avoid a three-game sweep against the AL East-leading Rays. He drove a hanging slider from reliever JT Chargois over the Green Monster in left field just after Boston had fallen behind in what had been a scoreless tie through the first seven innings. A half-inning later, he threw out Wendle from the deepest part of Fenway Park for the final out.