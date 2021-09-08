LEADING OFF: Dodgers’ Urías seeks MLB-leading 17th win

AP Business

By The Associated Press

Dodgers lefty Julio Urías tries to add to his major league-leading win total when he pitches at St. Louis. The 25-year-old is 7-0 in his last 12 starts. In that span, he has allowed more than two earned runs just once. The Cardinals are the only Dodgers opponent in the National League that Urías has never started against. He faced St. Louis once in relief, throwing a scoreless inning in 2018. Also, the Yankees are monitoring ace Gerrit Cole two days after he left a start with tightness in his left hamstring.