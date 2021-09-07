Yankees ace Cole exits with tightness in his left hamstring

AP Business

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has exited his start against the Toronto Blue Jays with two outs in the fourth inning because of left hamstring tightness. Cole was pulled after allowing a sacrifice fly to Reese McGuire that gave Toronto a 3-1 lead. After the throw from center fielder Aaron Judge deflected off his glove, Cole motioned to the dugout and was checked out by trainer Tim Lentych. Cole allowed three runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings.