WNBA playoff seeds up for grabs as teams enter home stretch

AP Business

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA playoff chase may come down to the final day of the regular season on Sept. 19. Six teams have already clinched postseason spots, although where they will finish in the standings is still up for grabs. Connecticut, which remained the unanimous choice atop the AP WNBA power poll, is still the top seed. The Sun are riding a nine-game winning streak. Connecticut, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Seattle, Phoenix and Chicago have all reached the postseason.