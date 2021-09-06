No. 9 Irish have plenty of work and short week for Toledo

AP Business

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — After a short rest and some film review following an early-morning arrival back from Sunday night’s 41-38 overtime victory at Florida State, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly knows his No. 9 Irish need to improve in several areas for their home opener Saturday against Toledo of the Mid-American Conference. Despite a record-setting performance by new quarterback Jack Coan, the injury-plagued Irish struggled to run behind a revamped offensive line and surrendered an 18-point, second-half lead and 442 total yards, including 264 on the ground, to the upset-minded Seminoles.