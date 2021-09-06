Europe retains Solheim Cup with 2nd-ever win on US soil

AP Business

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Europe has retained the Solheim Cup. The defending champions earned a second straight victory over the United States when Matilda Castren closed out Lizette Salas 1 up to give the visitors the decisive point in a 15-13 victory. Leona Maguire set the tone for Europe in singles. She finished off an unbeaten weekend when she beat Jennifer Kupcho 5-and-4 to put the wheels in motion for a victory by the visitors. The win is just the second ever for Europe in the U.S. The Europeans blew out the Americans 18-10 in Colorado in 2013.