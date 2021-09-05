Saka feels the England love with scoring return to Wembley

AP Business

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka set up Jesse Lingard’s opening goal and then completed England’s 4-0 victory over Andorra with a header in a World Cup qualifier. It was the return of Saka and England to Wembley 56 days after the European Championship final when the Arsenal youngster missed the decisive penalty in the shootout loss to Italy. It led to Saka being targeted with a torrent of racist abuse on social media. It was returning to Wembley that allowed the 20-year-old Saka to see the warmth from true England fans. Saka’s goal came in the 85th minute after Harry Kane’s penalty and Lingard’s second.