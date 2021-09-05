Pulisic back in US starting lineup vs Canada after COVID-19

AP Business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Pulisic was back in the U.S. starting lineup for Sunday night’s World Cup qualifier against Canada, three days after missing the opener at El Salvador while regaining fitness following a positive COVID-19 test. Gio Reyna strained his right hamstring and missed the match against Canada. He also won’t play at Honduras on Wednesday night, the U.S. Soccer Federation said. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made six changes from the 0-0 draw at El Salvador, inserting Pulisic into the attack. Also new were defender John Brooks, left back Antonee Robinson, midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Sebastian Lletget, and forward Jordan Pefork.