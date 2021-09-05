Primoz Roglic wins Spanish Vuelta for 3rd straight year

AP Business

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic has won his third consecutive Spanish Vuelta title after adding to his already comfortable lead by winning the final stage’s time trial. Roglic increased his advantage over Enric Mas during the 34 kilometers (21 miles) from Padrón to Santiago de Compostela. It was the fourth stage win for the Jumbo-Visma leader at this edition of the Vuelta. He added to his Vuelta titles in 2019 and 2020 less than six weeks after claiming gold for Slovenia in the time trial at the Tokyo Olympics.