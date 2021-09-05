Presbyterian’s Hefley sets FCS record with 10 TDs

AP Business

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

Kevin Kelley was counting on Ren Hefley’s record-setting 10 touchdown passes in his debut game as the Presbyterian coach. But the coach known for never punting believes the effects of their 84-43 victory over St. Andrews this weekend will serve his team down the road. Hefley threw an FCS-record 10 TDs. He’s a former Michigan walk-on who was tutored by Kelley as a middle-schooler in Arkansas. Kelley coached Hefley’s brother at Pulaski Academy. When the younger Hefley wanted to leave Michigan to play, he joined the newly hired Kelley with the Blue Hose.