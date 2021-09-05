Cronenworth homers in 9th, Padres win; Stanek, Astros tumble

AP Business

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros 4-3 to take two of three from the AL West leaders. Cronenworth connected to right-center off reliever Ryne Stanek for his 20th homer of the season. It was the first walk-off homer in his two-year career and his second game-winning hit. One batter earlier, Stanek caught Manny Machado’s popup behind the mound and then tumbled over backward, popping up with the ball in his glove. The Padres hadn’t scored since the first, when they took a 3-1 lead against Luis Garcia, one of the top rookies in the AL.