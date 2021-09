AP Business

By TERRY TOWERY

Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — UTSA posted its most impressive road win in its 10-year college football history, beating Illinois 37-30 for a win in the Roadrunners’ first gave against a Big Ten Conference opponent. UTSA never trailed in the season opener as Frank Harris was 20 of 32 for 280 yards and a touchdown and ran for a second score.