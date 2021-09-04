Tagovailoa, turnovers lift Maryland over West Virginia 30-24

AP Business

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns, and Maryland topped turnover-prone West Virginia 30-24. With his brother Tua on the sideline watching, Tagovailoa threw touchdown passes of 66 yards to Dontay Demus, 18 yards to Chigoziem Okonkwo — and then a 60-yarder to Rakim Jarrett in the fourth quarter that gave the Terrapins a 30-21 lead. West Virginia turned the ball over four times and lost despite holding Maryland without a first down the third quarter. Leddie Brown scored three touchdowns for the Mountaineers, but his fumble late in the third was a turning point.