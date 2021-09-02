FCS school UC Davis edges Tulsa 19-17 in season opener

AP Business

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Isaiah Gomez kicked two of his four field goals in the fourth quarter and UC Davis, an FCS school, stunned Tulsa 19-17 in a nonconference season opener. Gomez gave the Aggies a 13-10 lead with a 22-yard field goal with 8:13 left in the third quarter. Tulsa regained the lead on Deneric Prince’s 59-yard TD run to take a 17-13 lead into the final quarter. But the UC Davis defense stiffened and Gomez did the rest, kicking a 26-yard field goal with 11:09 remaining and adding the game-winner from 22 yards out with 7:35 left to play.